Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney Calling Out Clemson Fans

It's no secret that the Clemson football program hasn't been the same over the last two seasons.

Yes, the program has won at least 10 games for 12 straight years but it also hasn't reached the College Football Playoff since the 2020 season.

That has left some Clemson fans dissatisfied with the team and Swinney isn't having it. He was asked about it on Thursday and called those fans out in a big way.

"Again, when we won the ACC championship up there in Charlotte in ’11, there were 5,000 people at the West End Zone. It was unbelievable. Couldn’t even get off the bus – 5,000 people. Now, there ain’t nobody there. Now it ain’t no big deal. And I think that’s sad," Swinney said, via On3.

Clemson fans had a lot of reactions on social media after seeing this quote.

"He’s right. All these other fans who obviously only started watching in the past 10 years will never get it. Selfish and entitled if you think otherwise. Just my .02," another tweet read.

"He's right," another tweet read.

If Clemson gets back to being in contention for the CFP again next season, a lot of those naysayers will probably go away.