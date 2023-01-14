Football World Reacts To Damar Hamlin Locker Room Photo

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin's recovery has been nothing short of miraculous. And now, the 24-year-old safety appears to be back in the building with his teammates ahead of their Wild Card Round game against the Dolphins.

Per the NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared a photo to his Instagram story of Hamlin in the locker room.

The football world reacted to Hamlin's appearance on Saturday.

"Amazing," a user said.

"His smile is everything!" another replied.

"GOD DID."

"What a remarkable development for Damar Hamlin now hanging with his brothers less than 2 weeks after his cardiac arrest on football field," tweeted Cameron Wolfe. "Look at Damar’s wide smile:"

"Can only imagine what that moment was like," commented Tracy Wolfson. "Damar Hamlin visits the team."

"And I expect him at the game tomorrow!" tweeted ProFootballDoc. "Will be electric."

Dolphins might lose by 175 points tomorrow," remarked Ethan Budowsky.

Incredible.