Football World Reacts To Damar Hamlin Update

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the football world received an update on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was diagnosed with cardiac arrest. He was placed on a ventilator and listed in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Thankfully, he seems to be taking steps toward a potential recovery. Dorrian Glenn, Damar's uncle, said his nephew has improved, but remains on the ventilator 24 hours after the horrible incident.

"Just spoke with Dorrian Glenn — Damar Hamlin’s uncle — who said his nephew is on a ventilator but he’s improved to 50% oxygen needed after being at 100%," NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe said. "He’s still sedated but main focus is recovering to breathe on his own & healing lungs."

The sporting world is continuing to pray for Hamlin's recovery.

"Great news! Damar is strong, I wish for him to have a speedy and successful recovery," one fan said.

"I kept waking up every couple hours last night; checking my phone to make sure he got better This is great news!!! God answers prayer! He really do!! Keep praying for him, his family, and his teammates y’all," Jets star Sauce Gardner said in a tweet.

Our thoughts remain with the Hamlin family, his friends and the Bills community.