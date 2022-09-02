Football World Reacts To Dan Mullen's Unusual College Football Playoff Prediction

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators pumps up the crowd prior to the start of the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2022 will mark the first time in Dan Mullen's adult life that he won't be with a team to start the college football season. And he's marking his first year out of football with an interesting College Football Playoff prediction.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Mullen posted a graphic of his prediction. Two of the usual suspects made the list - Alabama and Ohio State - along with presumptive Pac-12 champion Utah.

But it was Mullen's final pick which is raising eyebrows: N.C. State. The Wolfpack enter the season as the No. 13 team in the nation - the third-highest ranking of any ACC team.

However, there are virtually no analysts predicting NC State to parlay their strong preseason ranking into a trip to the College Football Playoff. And as you can tell by the Twitter reactions, fans are simply stunned.

The reaction ranges from intrigue to dismissing Mullen as being dumb or on drugs:

N.C. State would have to defy a ton of history in order to reach double-digit wins, let alone reach the College Football Playoff.

Since the Wolfpack's first season in 1896, they have exactly ONE double-digit win season - their 2002 campaign with Chuck Amato where they finished 11-3.

N.C. State have not won a conference title since the 1979 ACC Championship. They've never even finished in the top 10 of an Associated Press postseason poll.

But if they do, Dan Mullen will look like an absolute genius.