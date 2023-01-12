Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Alabama Running Back

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away at 42 years old.

He was found dead at his St. Louis apartment during a welfare check on Monday, per Rick Karle of WVTM 13.

Galloway was a beloved eighth grade English teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Loved watching him run the ball! Sad for his family," one fan wrote.

"Prayers to the family and friends," another added.

"So sorry for everyone's loss. RIP," another said.

“Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible, so we knew something might be wrong,” Compton-Drew Middle School principal Susan Reid said, per AL.com. “There wasn’t anything disrupted at Ahmaad’s apartment, so we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue.

“The medical examiner is working to find out how Ahmaad died.”

Galloway, originally from Tennessee, suited up for the Crimson Tide from 1999-2002. Through 38 games played, he logged 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He was selected by the Denver Broncos with a seventh-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Our thoughts are with the Galloway family and all those close to him during this difficult time.