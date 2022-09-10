Football World Reacts To Death Of Hall Of Fame Coach

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Earlier Saturday morning, the college football world received some tough news when a longtime coach passed away.

Frank Cignetti Sr., who coached at West Virginia for a brief time, passed away this weekend, according to a statement from his son, Curt. He was 84 years old.

"I was blessed to have a great Dad! He inspired me and so many others. Love you Dad! Rest in peace," Curt said in a message on social media.

The football world flocked to social media to pay tribute to the coaching legend.

"James Madison's Curt Cignetti will coach the Dukes today after losing his father, Frank, a former DII coaching great and onetime HC at West Virginia. Thoughts are with Curt and his family," Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde said.

"We lost a great human being today with the passing of Coach Cignetti . I’ve been in coaching for 37 years and never been around a better person who cared for his players , coaches and family like the Big Guy . Would not be here at IUP if it was not for him . Rest Easy BG," current IUP coach Paul Tortorella said.

A longtime college football coach, Frank was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Our thoughts are with the Cignetti family.