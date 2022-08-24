Football World Reacts To Death Of Hall Of Fame Quarterback

KANSAS CITY, MO - CIRCA 1968: Quarterback Len Dawson #16 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass against the New York Jets during an NFL football game circa 1968 at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson played for the Chiefs from 1963-75. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passed away.

Dawson was placed into hospice care late last week and passed away earlier this week, according to a statement from his family. He was 87 years old.

Not long after the news broke, the football world flocked to social media to remember the iconic quarterback. Naturally, his photo from the Super Bowl - where he had a cigarette in hand and a Fresca nearby - started making the rounds again.

"RIP to Len Dawson, a former AFL MVP quarterback, NFL Man of the Year and subject of the greatest Super Bowl photo of all time," reporter Dan Wetzel said.

"Rest In Peace, Len Dawson. One of Kansas City’s greatest on the field, in broadcasting, and in our community. My thoughts are with his wife, Linda, his family, and the many friends he made over a tremendous lifetime," the mayor of Kansas City said.

Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969. He took home MVP honors of Super Bowl IV in the team’s 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Dawson earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and he received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.