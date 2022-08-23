Football World Reacts To Death Of Legendary High School Coach

EAST BERNARD, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Footballs are seen on the turf before the high school football game between the East Bernard Brahmas and the Edna Cowboys on August 28, 2020 in East Bernard, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Legendary former Odessa (Tex.) Permian head football coach Gary Gaines passed away on Monday after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.

Gaines, 73, spent more than two decades in total running high school programs in Texas. He had two separate four-year stints at Permian--1986-89 and 2009-12--with the former being his most famous run.

Gaines' 1988 Permian team was the subject of the renowned book Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream, which became a movie and the inspiration for a hit television series. That team lost in the state semifinals, but Gaines' 1989 Panther squad won the state championship.

"RIP Coach Gary Gaines. We lost a great coach and a better man," said the official Odessa Permian Panthers Twitter account on Monday.

Another tribute came from the Abilene Christian football Twitter page. Gaines was the head coach at ACU from 2000-04.

"The ACU football community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Texas coaching legend Gary Gaines, who spent five years at the helm of the Wildcat program," the tweet read. "We are sending our condolences to the Gaines family."

"Honored to have played and coached for coach Gaines he will be greatly missed by the hundreds of people whose lives he touched. Go Mojo!!" wrote Permian defensive coordinator Vance Washington.

Other heartfelt messages have been pouring in since news of Gaines' death broke last night.

Gaines compiled an overall record of 127-93-5 at seven different schools in his high school coaching career.

In addition to his five-year period as the head coach at ACU, Gaines also coached linebackers at Texas Tech from 1990-93.