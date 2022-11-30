Football World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Quarterback

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 31: A general view of StubHub Center prior to the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders at StubHub Center on December 31, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of legendary quarterback John Hadl. He was 82 years old.

In college, Hadl was an All-American at two different positions while playing for the Kansas Jayhawks from 1960 to 1961. He was an All-American halfback in 1960 and an All-American quarterback in 1961.

Hadl made his mark even greater in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers in the 1960s and early-70s. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro and led the NFL in passing three times.

Fans of the Jayhawks and the Chargers are taking to Twitter to offer their condolences:

John Hadl enjoyed a 16-year career in professional football, winning the AFL Championship with the Chargers in 1963 and continuing to play at a high level well into his 30s.

Hadl finished his career with an 82-75-9 regular season record and never missed a game. He was voted NFL Man of the Year in 1971.

After retiring as a player, he returned to Kansas as the quarterbacks coach and later served as their offensive coordinator for several years. He spent two seasons as the head coach of the Los Angeles Express in the USFL and his later years as an associate athletic director for the Jayhawks.

Hadl has since been inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Los Angeles Chargers Hall of Fame.