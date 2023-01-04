Football World Reacts To Decision On Suspended College Announcer

Just last week, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn referred to immigrants stuck in El Paso as "illegal aliens."

"In the Sun Bowl and amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh six. That's will 11:15 to go in the second quarter," Hahn said. He was suspended indefinitely for his comments, but a return date appears to have been set.

"Learfield, which is the broadcasting partner of NCSU, confirmed to ABC11 that Hahn's suspension would end on Jan. 14 and he would return to broadcasting duty," ABC11 reported.

Fans didn't wait long before reacting to the news.

"Effectively a 2 week suspension," one NC State blog said.

"This is fair. He needed a warning, but didn’t deserve to have his career ended," another fan added.

"Great news- hard to imagine a Wolfpack game without him calling it," said a third.

