Football World Reacts To DeColdest Crawford's Announcement

One of the top wide receivers in the transfer portal has found a new home.

DeColdest Crawford has officially committed to Louisiana Tech. He made the announcement on Sunday afternoon via Twitter.

Crawford didn't play during the 2022 season due to a knee injury. He suffered the injury during fall camp.

He's now healthy and ready to go heading into the 2023 season.

Even the college football community is excited for Crawford after seeing his announcement.

"UTEP will have the opportunity to play against Decoldest Crawford. The former 4-star is transferring to LA Tech from Nebraska. Yes, it is the guy from the meme," another tweet read.

Crawford is a former three-star prospect and was the No. 23 player in his home state (Louisiana) for the 2022 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 69 wide receiver recruit in the nation.