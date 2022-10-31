Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Auburn Speculation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

There are a number of big name coaches that Auburn can pursue as their permanent replacement for Bryan Harsin at head coach. Among the most popular is the incomparable Deion Sanders.

The Jackson State head coach has transformed the program from a middling program to a national powerhouse in just three years. On top of managing to recruit some of the top prospects in the nation, he's managed to flip commitments from some SEC programs in the process.

Just this past week, Sanders got his school to play host to ESPN College GameDay. He clearly knows how to build a culture at the program.

For many college football fans and analysts, it's a no-brainer and many are advocating that this should be the move for Auburn to make when the time comes to hire their next head coach:

There are a few notable obstacles to making such a move happen though. The biggest is Deion Sanders' own admission that he isn't considering leaving Jackson State after this season.

Then again, if a big enough offer comes along - as some have suggested it might - even someone as principled as Sanders might be hard-pressed to decline it.

If it were to happen though, Sanders would make history as the first African-American head coach in Auburn football history. He would join an exclusive club of African-American head coaches in SEC football history - which currently numbers less than 10.

Sanders has a chance to make history, but only if Auburn offers it first.