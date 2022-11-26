Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Colorado News

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After three wildly successful seasons as head coach as Jackson State, Deion Sanders is finally getting lucrative offers to be a Power Five head coach.

On Saturday, FOX Sports reported that Sanders has been offered the vacant head coaching job at Colorado. The Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell five games into his third season at the helm following an 0-5 start to the campaign.

More importantly: Sanders is believed to have interest in the Colorado job. If he were to take it, he would become one of the first head coaches of a Power Five school without any prior coaching experience in the FBS or NFL.

Colorado fans and alumni are absolutely in love with the idea of Sanders coming to coach their program. Some are going so far as to say the Buffaloes would be making a big mistake if they didn't get a deal done at this point:

What Deion Sanders has done at Jackson State is on par with any great coaching achievement in the history of college football - at any level.

After going 4-3 in his first season, he led the Tigers to an 11-2 record and a trip to the Celebration Bowl before finishing in the top 25. This year, his Tigers are 11-0 and ranked in the top 10 among FCS teams.

More importantly, Sanders has completely rejuvenated the program on and off the field. That's exactly the kind of leadership that any college football program wants.

Will Sanders become the head coach at Colorado?