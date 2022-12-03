Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Colorado Update

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When the 2023 college football season kicks off, it certainly seems like Deion Sanders will be a Power 5 coach.

Sanders has built something special at Jackson State, racking up a 26-5 record over the past three seasons. That success has major programs like Colorado, Cincinnati and UCF calling.

He appears to have made a decision on his future. According to a new report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sanders has spent the past few weeks recruiting players to Colorado.

"Deion Sanders and his associates have spent the week recruiting on-field staff, support staff and transfer portal players to Colorado," Thamel said. "While a deal isn’t finalized, Sanders has been preparing for his exit to Boulder for after the SWAC title game."

Colorado fans are excited for Deion.

"I’m so pumped for this. College football is amazing when Colorado is good. I hope Deion makes them a top 25 program," one fan said.

However, others are questioning why he would leave his successful program to rebuild at a "subpar" Power 5 program.

"Why would you go from an HBCU with sub par facilities to a power 5 mess of a situation that has sub par facilities? I just think with what Prime has built and is building at JSU… Colorado can not be the program he was building towards. but full disclosure I don’t know the dets," former college football star Braylon Edwards said.

What do you think of the move?