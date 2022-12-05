Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Contract Problem

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is set to become the highest-paid coach in Colorado football history.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer's contract is reportedly worth $29.5 million over the next five seasons. The Pac-12 program needed to shell out this kind of cash in order to land the highly-sought-after coach, but there could be one major issue.

Colorado athletic director Rick George says the program doesn't have enough money to pay Sanders at the moment.

"We don't have the money yet, but I know we'll have it... so I'm not worried about that piece," he said, per Front Office Sports.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this potential issue.

"Colleges out here needing to act like Adam Sandler on a parlay in Uncut Gems to afford their coach," one fan wrote.

"I truly respect Colorado for trying to make a splash here . Colorado has never had any juice behind it. At all. No vibe no energy. That all Just changed," another said.

"Idk what typa alumni Colorado got but this was the AD call to action. He said y’all better get ready to donate and boost like you never have before," another said.

Sanders will look to prove his worth in his first season with the Buffaloes in 2023.