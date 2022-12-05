Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Controversial Speech

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is finally in charge of a Power Five program.

Sanders, who went 27-5 in three seasons at Jackson State, accepted the head-coaching position at Colorado over the weekend and had his introductory press conference on Sunday.

After he had that presser, he spoke to the players on the team and delivered a speech that a select few thought was too much In it, he said that there are some positions that are already locked up because some of his Jackson State players are going to transfer in.

“We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me," Sanders said.

There's also the possibility that players from other schools will transfer in to play for Sanders due to his success at Jackson State.

This led to a lot of reactions from the college football community.

"People keep saying he’s making everybody transfer when he’s literally just challenging the current players to step up when he brings his recruits in. Happens every year at every program," one tweet read.

Make no mistake, Sanders is ready to win and is willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.