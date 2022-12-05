Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Controversial Speech
Deion Sanders is finally in charge of a Power Five program.
Sanders, who went 27-5 in three seasons at Jackson State, accepted the head-coaching position at Colorado over the weekend and had his introductory press conference on Sunday.
After he had that presser, he spoke to the players on the team and delivered a speech that a select few thought was too much In it, he said that there are some positions that are already locked up because some of his Jackson State players are going to transfer in.
“We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me," Sanders said.
There's also the possibility that players from other schools will transfer in to play for Sanders due to his success at Jackson State.
This led to a lot of reactions from the college football community.
"People keep saying he’s making everybody transfer when he’s literally just challenging the current players to step up when he brings his recruits in. Happens every year at every program," one tweet read.
Make no mistake, Sanders is ready to win and is willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.