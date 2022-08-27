Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Dress Code News

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you're going to play football for Deion Sanders at Jackson State, you're going to follow some dress code rules.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach informed his players of some classroom dress code rules ahead of the school year.

Sanders wants his players to dress nice for class and be attentive.

“No slides (sandals). No slides. No armpits exposed. No wife-beaters,” Sanders said to his team. “Sit in the front of the classroom and be the perfect gentleman because when it comes down to it, and you need help, that professor is going to recall your character and who you’ve been consistently in that class... No slides, no sleeveless shirts, no armpits, none of that.”

Fans are appreciative.

"Sounds like coach Carter to me tbh," one fan wrote.

"It shouldn't matter how one dresses but I spent 8 years working in a suit store & the truth is when you dress nice, people treat you better," another fan added.

"I get it and all. . . But let these kids be kids at the same time. This is a time where they need to enjoy life. Don't get it wrong when the time comes to hunker down and do your job you gotta. But let's stop controlling every Lil thing with these guys man. Let them live a bit," one fan added.

What do you think of Coach Prime's rules?