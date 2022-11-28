Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Job Offer Admission

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed one of the job offers he was rumored to be linked to on Monday.

Per Kyle T. Mosley, the Hall of Fame corner said of the Colorado head coaching offer: "The report is true."

The football world reacted to Sanders' admission on social media.

"#GoBuffs," tweeted Romi Bean of CBS News Colorado.

"He should look at Cincy," a user said. "He’s lived there. Easier admissions. They’ll be in a league with Texas schools. Not a complete rebuild."

"Stanford should offer and make him a high paid coach like David Shaw was," a Bay Area podcaster replied.

"I don’t think that’s a good fit," another admitted. "Send him a team down south like Georgia Tech."

"I think I'd be more confident if he said something like this," commented an Action Network writer. "'While I am flattered to be considered for the HC job [at Colorado], I am committed to Jackson State for #TheBuild of our program, it's great athletes, coaches & supporters.'"

"Thank you Coach Prime, at least one followup question though..." tweeted RedditCFB.

"Things that make you go Hmmm?"

"'Offered the job' is never quite so straightforward in college sports. It's a game of semantics where you don't get an 'offer' until you have 'accepted,'" pointed out the AP's Ralph D. Russo. "That said, certainly seems like the ball is in Coach Prime's hands."

Sanders has made it no secret that he's going to entertain Power-5 offers, but he's already sold folks on a dream down in Jackson.

We'll see what direction Coach Prime ultimately decides to go in the near future.