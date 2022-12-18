Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Locker Room Video

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since taking over at Jackson State, Deion Sanders has proven himself to be the definition of a player's coach.

The Tigers came up just short of an undefeated season in Saturday's overtime loss in the Celebration Bowl. And after the game, Tigers tight end Hayden Hagler was extremely down on himself in the locker room; kicking himself for dropping a potential game-tying touchdown pass.

Coach Prime's response: “That ain’t on you, that’s on us.”

The football world reacted to the Sanders clip on Twitter.

"This should go as viral as all that other stuff," said Donnell Suggs.

"That’s really good of Deion tbh," commented AJ King.

"Wowwww believe it or not this is more than honorable!!!"

I will support this guy where ever he goes I’m a Deion Sanders fan for life," another tweeted.

"This is coaching."

"Hard to not root for Prime," another replied. "Some of the antics get on my nerves, but he is who he is. Love this."

There's no question that Deion loves these young men.