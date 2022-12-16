Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Message For His Critics

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Newly-minted Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has faced some criticism for not staying at Jackson State for another year and today he set the record straight for his critics.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Sanders made it clear that his plans don't have to align with what others might think his plan should be. He indicated that Jackson State was either unwilling or unable to make some key changes to improve life for students on campus and his student-athletes.

Sanders said that he reached a point where he realized that there were things that he simply couldn't overcome at Jackson State. He said that there are "underlying" issues that go beyond football.

The wider football world is a bit mixed on the reaction to Sanders' message though. Some are praising him for being honest, while others think he's not telling the whole story and obfuscating that he wasn't entirely truthful about the commitments he made to Jackson State:

Nevertheless, Deion Sanders overachieved in a big way at Jackson State and he's been rewarded for it with a job that not many coaches with his level of experience would otherwise get.

Perhaps his coaching career did outgrow Jackson State faster than anyone anticipated. That doesn't make what he did for the school any less meaningful.

Maybe Jackson State will fade into irrelevance the moment Sanders packs his bags for good.

That's not his responsibility.