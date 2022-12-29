Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Money Admission

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Many people have thrown out a litany of accusatory and sometimes insulting reasons that Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become head coach at Colorado. But one person got clapped back extra hard.

Coach Prime took to Twitter yesterday to retweet someone who accused him of going to Colorado for the money. He then pointed out, "Was already loaded" in a now-viral tweet.

That user probably should have remembered that Deion Sanders has been one of the most popular and marketable athletes in America since the 1990s. He has an estimated net worth of over $45 million from endorsements, salary and investments.

As you might expect, many fans are proud that Sanders clapped back at that fan by flexing his money.

Did money play a factor in Sanders' decision to go to Colorado? Of course it did. Nobody coaches at the highest level for free, no matter how much they love the game. He didn't work for free at Jackson State either.

But anyone who's seen Sanders talk about his plans should understand that he has bigger ambitions than to add to his bank account.

All of that said, it wouldn't be a surprise if Sanders struggles in his first year - or couple of years - at Colorado. The competition is better and the nuances of the game are finer in FBS than almost any other level of football besides the pros.

Did Deion Sanders have the perfect reaction to this?