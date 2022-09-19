Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Nebraska Rumors

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's growing speculation that the Nebraska Cornhuskers could make a run at Jackson State head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to fill their coaching vacancy.

Several media outlets have suggested that the Huskers should take a serious look at Sanders after seeing what he's built in the HBCU ranks.

The football world reacted to the idea of Coach Prime in Lincoln on social media.

"There are far too many people in Nebraska that aren't ready for Deion and the changes he would bring to the program," one fan replied. "I mean there were staff & alumni who couldn't handle a previous assistant coach who wore receiver gloves & a backwards hat to practice."

"If I’m Nebraska, I’m giving Deion Sanders a blank check," another said.

"Deion Sanders and Nebraska boosters sounds like a train wreck waiting to happen," another pointed out.

"Hear me out… Nebraska head coach Deion Sanders," tweeted 247Sports' Michael Swain.

"Whatever Nebraska has to do to get Deion Sanders, they should be backing up that Brinks truck with whatever the hell it takes. It's incredible how far that program has fallen," remarked Corbin K. Smith.

Doesn't seem like it would be a match made in football heaven, but something has to give if Nebraska wants to return to relevance.