Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Postgame Handshake Video

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had a bizarre postgame handshake this Saturday.

Sanders' Tigers beat the Hornets 26-12 today. Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders, had 332 yards passing and three touchdowns with the pick.

After the game, Deion met Robinson at midfield for the postgame handshake.

Robinson appears to put his left arm on Deion's chest during the handshake. Deion then shove the arm off before a police officer separates them.

A bit of a surprise.

Let's take a look at what football fans are saying about the handshake video:

"Oooohhhh well this does change things. Robinson definitely tried to just give the business handshake. Prime with the shove. Robinson definitely in his feelings however, he didn't shove him. I stand corrected on that bit."

"Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. did NOT want an embrace from Deion Sanders after Jackson State won. A little shove back instead. Some animosity between the coaches leading up to the game over this being Alabama State's homecoming. JSU was throwing the ball late."

"It's Safe To Say That Alabama State HC Eddie Robinson Jr. & Jackson State HC Deion Sanders Didn't Have The Friendliest Post-Game Handshake."

We are going to need to know the backstory here.

There's clearly some animosity between Eddie Robinson Jr. and Deion Sanders.