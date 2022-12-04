Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Quarterback Announcement

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Deion Sanders knows who his starting quarterback will be at his new gig.

Sanders, who recently accepted the Colorado head-coaching job, confirmed to the media that Shedeur Sanders will be the Buffaloes' quarterback next season.

Sanders has played under his dad for the last two seasons so it's no surprise that he'd follow him to the rocky mountains.

This drew a lot of reactions from the college football community, some of which were negative.

"Call it what you want but naming your kid the starter during your introductory press conference at your new job is an ALL-TIME power move," another tweet read.

Sanders comes over to Colorado after spending three seasons as head coach at Jackson State. During that time, he compiled a 27-5 overall record and just led the Tigers to their first undefeated season in program history.

It remains to be seen how his tenure at a Power Five school goes.