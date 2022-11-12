Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Response To Nebraska Rumors

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a rumor emerged suggesting Deion Sanders would be the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The rumor floated around for a few hours on Friday morning before Sanders responded. 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor by saying, "No truth to it, my brother," to Eric Strickland.

That wasn't his only denial of the day. In a team meeting with his players, Sanders made it very clear he has not talked to the Cornhuskers.

"I ain't talked to nobody from Nebraska," he said in the video.

Fans loved the way he addressed the rumors immediately.

"This is why we the people of THEE I LOVE & THEE CITY OF JACKSON "LOVE about Coach Prime, his upfront honesty. He will ALWAYS dead the rumors & distractions," one fan said.

"That's the way to keep it real Coach Prime let them know what's going on great man," added another.

"I’m happy Coach isn’t talking to other teams. He belongs to Jackson State," said a third.

Deion isn't leaving Jackson State just yet.