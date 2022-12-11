Football World Reacts To Desmond Howard's Voting Admission

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"College GameDay" analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard was there to see Caleb Williams join one of football's most prestigious fraternities on Saturday night.

But he was surprised by who wasn't in New York to join him on stage.

Tweeting, "Another successful Heisman show in the books. Congrats to Caleb Williams. How Corum and Hooker did not receive enough votes to be on the stage is baffling. Enjoy your weekend and happy holidays."

The football world reacted to Desmond's comments over the weekend.

"You said it right...a show," a user replied. "It's not even about the best player anymore. It's about whomever ESPN promotes all season."

"And this is why you’re a joke. For tweets like this. Just say congrats and move on, not try to push an agenda for an undeserving player in Corum," another user said.

"Can someone tell me what this Stroud kid has done to deserve it over the others?" another asked. "This is why my dad made us Michigan fans. GO BLUE."

"Thank you Desmond for acknowledging this."

Hooker placed fifth in the final Heisman voting, while Corum finished seventh.