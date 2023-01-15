Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning.

Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident.

Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” wrote Georgia. “Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.

“The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

The football world is praying for Georgia on Sunday morning, just days after the national championship game.

Our thoughts are with the Georgia football program on this Sunday morning.