Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' Coaching Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Drew Brees is joining his alma mater as an interim assistant coach.

The former NFL quarterback said he wanted to help Purdue with its coaching transition as the team prepares for its Citrus Bowl matchup, per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Brees can also recruit via an NCAA waiver.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Drew Brees as a coach would be awesome," one fan wrote.

"I maintain that Sean Payton coming back to the Saints as HC with Drew as his OC would be the most fun offseason move in Saints history," another added.

"Shocking. Purdue really caught some lightning in a bottle here," another said.

Earlier this week, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm announced his decision to take another head coaching job with the Louisville Cardinals. The Boilermakers named Ryan Walters as their new program leader on Tuesday.

Purdue will face off against LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2.