Football World Reacts To Dylan Raiola's Top 4 Schools

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

2024 top quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola has a solid year to make his commitment decision. But he recently narrowed down his list to four historic programs.

In a recent interview with Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, Raiola revealed that he has four programs that he's really focusing on: Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon and USC.

"Georgia, USC, Nebraska and Oregon have really been in communication with me the most. Those schools have been really consistent and I like the coaches I have been speaking with," Raiola said.

Fans of all four programs are now crossing their fingers that Raiola joins their ranks. Some are more optimistic than others though:

The 2024 five-star prospect is currently the highest-rated prospect in the class by 247Sports. He already projects as a future first-round NFL Draft pick and comes from an NFL background with his father, Dominic Raiola, previously being a 14-year NFL veteran.

It should be worth noting that Raiola's father was a Nebraska alum and is considered one of the greatest offensive linemen in the school's stories history.

But Nebraska's recent track record with developing quarterbacks leaves something to be desired. Georgia, Oregon and USC have all done better at doing so in recent years.

For now though, we just have to wait and see how the official and unofficial visits play out.

Where do you think Dylan Raiola will wind up playing?