Football World Reacts To Ed Reed Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Ed Reed #20 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with the VInce Lombardi trophy after the Ravens won 34-31 against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Just a few weeks ago it seemed like Ed Reed would be the next former NFL star to lead a college football program.

Unfortunately, that won't be happening. On Saturday morning, Reed announced he and the school could not come to an agreement on a contract.

Reed coached the team for just under a month before the announcement today. Naturally, football fans had a few things on their mind about the news.

The football world couldn't quite believe the weird saga between Reed and the school.

"What a mess," one fan said simply.

"BCU fumbled the bag on this. Scared of the hard work and commitment it takes to be great, something Ed Reed knows all about," another fan said.

"Good for him tbh. He did nothing wrong, just pointed out what Deion said all along in a non professional way," added a third.

Should the school have given Reed what he wanted?