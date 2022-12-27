Football World Reacts To Ed Reed Landing College Job

Ed Reed is on to the next stop in his storied football career.

The former Miami Hurricanes/Baltimore Ravens star has accepted a job as head coach for the Bethune-Cookman football program, per college football insider Brett McMurphy.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"HBCU football is up rn!" one fan wrote.

"Congratulations, @TwentyER!! Great football mind!" another said.

"Those pre-game/halftime speeches to the team are gonna be fire," another added.

Reed has very limited coaching experience at any level. After his retirement from the NFL in 2015, the Hall of Fame defensive back took a position as an assistant DBs coach for the Buffalo Bills. In 2020, he returned to his alma mater as Miami's chief of staff — an advisory position he held through the 2022 season.

Bethune-Cookman went 2-9 this past season. The Wildcats fired head coach Terry Sims after his seventh season with the program.

As one of the best safeties in NFL history, Reed will no doubt demand the attention and respect of his new team.

Stay tuned for an official announcement on this reported hire.