Football World Reacts To Elite Recruit's Stunning Commitment

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 17, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images) Jack Gorman/Getty Images

The Miami football program got a big-time commitment on Thursday evening.

Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who's a top-five player in the 2023 recruiting class, committed to the Hurricanes in a move that not many saw coming.

McClain had crystal balls that had him going to Florida, but those didn't mean anything when he announced his decision.

He's the highest-rated cornerback to commit to Miami in ranking-era history.

The college football community was also stunned that McClain made this decision.

"5-star CB Cormani McClain just committed to Miami. I’ll be the first to humbly admit I had no idea this was happening. Unreal close for Mario Cristobal and this staff. Demarcus Van Dyke has been driving the boat on this recruitment for a while now and deserves a TON of credit," Gaby Urrutia tweeted.

"Cormani McClain’s commitment to Miami has to be one of the biggest shockers in recruiting in a while. I’d go as far to say it’s 1B to Travis Hunter’s flip to Jackson State. When he told me earlier this week I couldn’t believe it myself," Hayes Fawcett tweeted.

McClain is the top player in his state and the top-rated cornerback in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.