Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Sugar Bowl Mistake

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: A detailed view of the Allstate Sugar Bowl logo is seen on an endzone pylon prior to the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This year's Sugar Bowl trophy ceremony featured an embarrassing mistake.

After Alabama notched a 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the team was awarded the Sugar Bowl trophy in a postgame ceremony.

The presenter made a significant blunder when announcing Nick Saban's squad as this year's bowl game winner.

"It's my honor to present the winning trophy for this year's Allstate Sugar Bowl to Nick Saban and the Alabanza Crimson Tide," he said.

The presenter was likely thinking ahead and accidentally combined "Alabama" and "Crimson Tide" — resulting in the hilarious "Alabanza."

The football world took to Twitter to react to this blunder.

"All those All State/Sugar Bowl reps were Drinking early #NewyearsinNola," one fan wrote.

“'Alabanza' absolutely needs to become a thing," another added.

"Heavy pours happened in the suite," another said.

Regardless of what you call them, Alabama put together an excellent performance in today's bowl game. To win in such convincing fashion was no doubt liberating for a Crimson Tide team which hoped for a more glorious postseason fate.

Congrats, Alabanza!