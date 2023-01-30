Football World Reacts To Empire State Building Announcement

JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 15: A 66 percent illuminated moon rises behind the Empire State Building lit to honor Mexican Independence Day, the Chrysler Building, and One Vanderbilt in New York City on September 15, 2022, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

The rivalry between the cities of Philadelphia and New York has raged for generations. But the Empire State Building Twitter account found itself on the wrong side of the battle lines today.

Following the Philadelphia Eagles' dominating win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game today, the Empire State Building was lit up green and white to celebrate the Eagles' victory.

"Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory," the landmark's Twitter account said, with a corresponding picture of the lit up skyscraper.

NFL fans can hardly believe that one of the most iconic landmarks in New York City would be honoring a Philadelphia team in such a way. Some of the biggest names in sports are wondering if it's the result of a lost bet or a parody account:

In the grand scheme of things it doesn't really matter. The Empire State Building changes its lights for everything from holidays to election results to soccer matches.

But New York takes its sports ultra-seriously.

New Yorkers aren't going to take kindly to one of their own showing any favoritism to one of their rivals - especially the cities of Miami, Boston or Philadelphia.