Football World Reacts To ESPN's Unfortunate Peyton Manning Mistake

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Former Quarterback Peyton Manning looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Fans watching the Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson were treated to plenty of shots featuring Peyton Manning watching his alma mater.

Unfortunately, one of those shots featured a bit of misinformation. During the network's broadcast the cameras cut to Manning with a graphic that said he was a "1998 National Champion."

Manning never won a national title in college and was playing for the Indianapolis Colts during the 1998 season. ESPN was thinking of Tee Martin, who quarterbacked the Volunteers to their 1998 championship.

Naturally, the social media world couldn't help but make fun of ESPN for its mistake.

"Especially impressive as it says 1994-97 right above," one fan joked.

"It’s the thought that counts," joked another.

Others think the Worldwide Leader was trolling the former Tennessee and NFL star.

"This was a masterful troll by ESPN," the fan joked.

Peyton has won plenty of things in his life, but a national title isn't one of them.