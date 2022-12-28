Football World Reacts To Fire In NFL Stadium

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: A detailed view of the Allstate Sugar Bowl logo is seen on an endzone pylon prior to the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

An NFL stadium undergoing some construction had to be evacuated this morning after a fire broke inside of its walls.

According to FOX 8 New Orleans, the Caesar's Superdome suffered a construction fire and had to be evacuated so crews could put out the flames. Smoke did not reach the outside but did make its way onto the field.

The construction is part of Phase 3 of what has been a four-year renovation project. As of writing, no injuries have been reported.

Given that nobody was hurt, NFL fans are being a little more lighthearted with the news than they might have otherwise been. Some are having a good laugh about it while others feel it's a perfect encapsulation of the New Orleans Saints' 2022 season.

The Superdome is no stranger to wild and crazy accidents taking place in and around it. Everyone remembers the legendary blackout during Super Bowl XLVII that left half of the stadium without power right in the middle of the game.

But there have been more recent incidents at the stadium too. Just last year there was a fire in the gutter of the Superdome when a pressure washer caught on fire.

Some have claimed that the Superdome is cursed because it was built near an abandoned cemetery. It certainly has been the center of more bizarre happenings than any other stadium on record.

Nevertheless, the "curse" has let up for at least a few years here and there.