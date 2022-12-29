Football World Reacts To Florida State's Performance vs. Oklahoma

TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of play between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Florida State is not off to a good start in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night.

The Seminoles, who came into this game as the No. 13 team in the country, have already allowed 14 points in just a quarter and a half to a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooners team.

They've gotten back into it after scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion to make it 14-11, but it's still surprising to see them down right now.

Even the college football community is stunned by it.

These takes could age like milk over the next couple of hours, especially if the Seminoles are able to come back and win. If they do, they'll finish the season at 10-3 and have their first double-digit win season since 2016.

You can watch the rest of this contest on ESPN.