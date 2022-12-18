Football World Reacts To Frank Gore Jr.'s Legendary Performance Tonight

MOBILE, ALABAMA - DECEMBER 17: Frank Gore Jr. #3 of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles rushes for a touchdown during the first half against the Rice Owls of the LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Like father, like son.

Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. had a day in Saturday's LendingTree Bowl, rushing for a massive 329 yards on 21 carries with three total touchdowns; the most yards by any RB in bowl game history.

The football world reacted to Gore's monster day on Twitter.

"Frank Gore Jr. WENT OFF," said PFF College. "FBS Bowl Game Rushing Record."

"Lmao [Frank Gore Jr.] telling his auntie to chill," tweeted Overtime.

"FRANK GORE JR. IS UP TO 329 YARDS & 3TD’s THIS IS NOT NORMAL!!"

"[Frank Gore, Jr.] 329-rushing yards ... A Southern Miss rushing record, A Lending Tree Bowl record, A NCAA bowl record ... Have a night….." said Brad Logan.

"In college football news, Frank Gore Jr. is going off," tweeted Action Network.

"So. Miss RB [Frank Gore Jr. runs for 329 rushing yards tonight on just 21 carries against Rice, an FBS bowl record. He's run for 1/3 as many rushing yards in this Lending Tree Bowl game as three FBS teams had all season in 12 games," pointed out Bruce Feldman.

Legendary stuff from the son of the NFL great.