The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Football World Reacts to Friday’s Herm Edwards News

Arizona State Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards dismissing a referee.BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils confers with Head Linesman Bob Day in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on October 6, 2018 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Herm Edwards has practically lost the majority of his coaching staff due to an NCAA investigation. It doesn’t sound like he’s going anywhere anytime soon, though.

Edwards will reportedly remain the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils

“Despite rumors circulating that a move will happen today, Herm Edwards will remain the head coach of ASU football,” reports Matt Barrie of ESPN’s SportsCenter. “Herm and AD Ray Anderson spoke with the team yesterday morning.”

Putting the NCAA investigation aside, the Herm Edwards experiment hasn’t exactly been a success.

Under Edwards’ watch, the Sun Devils are 25-18 in four seasons. ASU finished 8-5 this past season with a 20-13 loss to Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl.

“The rest of the conference is fine with this decision. ASU fans, on the other hand, should not be,” one fan said.

“Of course he will. The only way Anderson fires him is if he fires himself. That’s his only choice and his last choice. Next is a new head coach and a new athletic Director,” another commented.

“Speaking of volatile coaching situations, the Sun Devils will apparently be retaining Herm Edwards,” a fan said.

Several members of Herm Edwards’ staff have resigned. Arizona State has fired a few others. Herm Edwards, meanwhile, somehow remains employed despite being responsible for recruiting malpractices.

Edwards will be the head coach at Arizona State University unless something changes.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.