Football World Reacts To Friday's Lee Corso Health News

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The football world received some great news this week when ESPN announced Lee Corso was in Knoxville ahead of College GameDay's show.

"It’s great to have Coach Lee Corso back with the @CollegeGameDay crew this weekend in Knoxville. From Friday morning’s production meeting, gearing up for show prep with coordinating producer @drewgallagher," ESPN PR said in a statement.

Football fans are glad to see Corso, who has been battling health issues, is back for Saturday's show.

"The King has returned. Look for Lee Corso to return to ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame show this Saturday in Knoxville after a few weeks off due to illness. Welcome back Coach," sports media reporter Michael McCarthy said.

"College football fans everywhere are happy to see this!" said another fan.

"Nice to see Coach Corso back at it. We’ve missed ya Sunshine Scooter," said a third.

It will be good to have Corso back on the set ahead of a massive showdown between Tennessee and Alabama.