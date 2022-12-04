Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson's Performance Tonight

Another SEC Saturday, another week of college football fans going in on CBS' Gary Danielson.

The 71-year-old former NFL QB has been on the call with partner Brad Nessler for quite awhile now, but the audience hasn't seemed to warm up to his commentary just yet:

"No matter what happens between Georgia and LSU, today is the final time we’ll hear Gary Danielson calling an SEC game in 2022," a fan tweeted.

"I’ll tell you what I look forward to in the future. Never having to hear Gary Danielson call an SEC game ever again," another commented. "Can I get an amen!"

"Hi everyone. My name is Gary Danielson. And for the next four hours, I’ll be taking you on a tour of the reasons Alabama belongs in the playoff."

"Time for 4 hours of Gary Danielson pleading Alabama's case," the RedditCFB said.

"I’d rather hear nails on a chalkboard than hear Gary Danielson drool over Bama," another tweeted. "Why don’t you all get rid of that loser?" another asked CBS Sports.

Oof.