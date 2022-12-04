Skip to main content
Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson's Performance Tonight

CBS lead SEC analyst Gary Danielson

Another SEC Saturday, another week of college football fans going in on CBS' Gary Danielson.

The 71-year-old former NFL QB has been on the call with partner Brad Nessler for quite awhile now, but the audience hasn't seemed to warm up to his commentary just yet:

"No matter what happens between Georgia and LSU, today is the final time we’ll hear Gary Danielson calling an SEC game in 2022," a fan tweeted.

"I’ll tell you what I look forward to in the future. Never having to hear Gary Danielson call an SEC game ever again," another commented. "Can I get an amen!"

"Hi everyone. My name is Gary Danielson. And for the next four hours, I’ll be taking you on a tour of the reasons Alabama belongs in the playoff."

"Time for 4 hours of Gary Danielson pleading Alabama's case," the RedditCFB said.

"I’d rather hear nails on a chalkboard than hear Gary Danielson drool over Bama," another tweeted. "Why don’t you all get rid of that loser?" another asked CBS Sports.

Oof.