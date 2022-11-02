Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Saturday will feature one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2022 regular season.

Tennessee and Georgia — which were ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in last night's first College Football Playoff rankings of the year — will face off in a marquee SEC matchup this weekend.

This contest has massive postseason implications as neither team have a single loss on the year so far

The hype for this upcoming game is clearly reflected in the ticket prices. To get into Georgia's Sanford Stadium with the cheapest seats, it'll cost you $626. The get-in price before the season began was $197.

These $600+ tickets mark the most expensive regular-season college football game on record, according to TickPick data.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to these prices.

"College football prices are wild to me…people gonna really pay $600 to sit on bleachers in the nosebleeds?" one fan asked.

"That’s getting pretty steep!" another said.

"Dawgs fans selling to Vols fans…you will be the hunted," another added.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee currently hold the top-two spots in the AP top-25 poll. The home-team Bulldogs are currently listed as 8.5-point favorites over the visiting Volunteers.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Athens.