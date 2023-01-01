Football World Reacts To Georgia vs. Ohio State Finish

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff semifinal games were set up with two clear favorites.

Michigan and Georgia entered their respective games against TCU and Ohio State as the clear favorites. However, the Horned Frogs shocked the college football world with a 51-45 win over Jim Harbaugh and company.

Not long later, it was the Buckeyes that stunned the college football world with an incredible performance against the Bulldogs. After falling behind 42-41 with less than a minute to play, the Buckeyes went right down the field for a game-winning field goal drive.

The pivotal play from the drive came when star quarterback C.J. Stroud ran Ohio State into field goal range.

Fans couldn't believe it.

"Who had CJ Stroud rushing for 20 yards to get Ohio State into field goal range with less than a minute left in the game on their bingo card. Wow," Ohio State reporter Ari Wasserman noted.

After Stroud ran the Buckeyes into field goal range, the table was set for Noah Ruggles to kick the game-winning field goal.

Unfortunately, he missed. The field goal never had a chance and missed by a wide margin to the left.

"That’s an all-time shank. Gotta feel bad for that kicker. Dawgs somehow survive," one fan said of the kick.

"WOWWWW, the kick is not even close. Georgia comes all the way back and wins it, what a game!!!" added another.

Georgia will now face off against TCU in the College Football Playoff.