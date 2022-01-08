The Spun

Football World Reacts To Hearing Kirk Herbstreit Call NFL Game

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the set.CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit normally calls the top college football games, but that’s taking a back seat on Saturday evening.

He along with Chris Fowler are currently calling the Chiefs/Broncos Week 18 game as part of the regular season ends today.

Both will also be calling the National Championship on Monday between Alabama and Georgia.

It didn’t take long for football fans to say how weird this is.

Pat McAfee is on a different end of the spectrum. He’s loving it.

Albert Breer is also on board.

Both teams have traded touchdowns with each other thus far. Travis Kelce opened the scoring for the Chiefs before Drew Lock rushed for a score to tie it at seven.

Kansas City is looking to secure the top seed in the AFC but will need a win, plus a Tennessee loss to Houston.

You can view the rest of the game on ESPN.

