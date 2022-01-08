Football World Reacts To Hearing Kirk Herbstreit Call NFL Game

Kirk Herbstreit normally calls the top college football games, but that’s taking a back seat on Saturday evening.

He along with Chris Fowler are currently calling the Chiefs/Broncos Week 18 game as part of the regular season ends today.

Both will also be calling the National Championship on Monday between Alabama and Georgia.

It didn’t take long for football fans to say how weird this is.

My brain trying to process Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler calling an NFL game instead of a college game. pic.twitter.com/7OwMaotytr — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 8, 2022

Herbstreit and Fowler calling an NFL game is weird — devin faulkner (@devinfaulkner19) January 8, 2022

Hearing Fowler and Herbstreit on a NFL game is making my head crazy. — Jeff (@TheJeffW) January 8, 2022

Not sure how I feel about Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler calling an NFL game — Dede Little (@DedeLittle16) January 8, 2022

No @KirkHerbstreit, you never want to avoid the double black diamonds. ⛷ — Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11) January 8, 2022

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are calling a football game on ABC/ESPN featuring a Missouri team with Nick Bolton, Drew Lock, Albert Okwuegbunam all playing. — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) January 8, 2022

Pat McAfee is on a different end of the spectrum. He’s loving it.

Albert Breer is also on board.

Fun listening to Fowler and Herbstreit on this one. Chiefs go 91 yards in 17 plays, now up 7-0. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 8, 2022

Herbstreit and Fowler doing NFL is fantastic. Much better than the usual ESPN crew. — BeatinTheBookie.com™️ (@BeatinTheBookie) January 8, 2022

Both teams have traded touchdowns with each other thus far. Travis Kelce opened the scoring for the Chiefs before Drew Lock rushed for a score to tie it at seven.

Kansas City is looking to secure the top seed in the AFC but will need a win, plus a Tennessee loss to Houston.

You can view the rest of the game on ESPN.