Football World Reacts To Heisman Trophy 'Fan Vote' Winner

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: The Heisman Trophy is displayed at a press conference for the 2017 Heisman Trophy Presentation on December 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Caleb Williams walked away with college football's most prestigious honor on Saturday night. But he wasn't necessarily the people's choice to win the Heisman.

According to Rocky Top Insider's Jack Foster, "Vols QB Hendon Hooker was the Fan Vote winner for the 2022 Heisman Trophy."

The football world reacted to Hooker receiving the most votes despite not being a nominee.

"And didn’t get a f---ing invite," a user replied.

"Just makes it worse," a Tennessee fan said.

"Hendon Hooker is the ACTUAL Heisman trophy winner!!!"

"Yea. The people that actually watch college football.." another commented.

"You can’t wear a Tennessee uniform and win the Heisman Trophy. It’s been proven repeatedly."

"Will go nicely with that mid season championship you won," an Alabama fan shot back.

Hooker had an incredible season going before tearing his ACL in an ugly loss to South Carolina. The senior QB was even named SEC Player of the Year over Georgia's Stetson Bennett IV, who was named a Heisman finalist.

Hooker ended up finishing fifth in the final voting behind Williams, Duggan, Stroud and Bennett.