Football World Reacts To Heroic Tommy Armstrong Story

Earlier this week former Nebraska star Tommy Armstrong and his mother came to the rescue of their neighbors.

According to a tweet from Jaylyn Armstrong, the neighbor's house caught on fire. Tommy and his mother jumped into action and helped bring the family out of the house.

"@Tommy_Gun4 and his mom are heroes. We’re sitting in her living room and the neighbors house burst in flames," Jaylyn Armstrong said on Twitter. "We run over and I take care of the young girl who punched the windows out to break free, Tommy and his mom jump into the burning house to pull the remaining people out."

The football world knows they're heroes.

"Heroes! Well done!" former Nebraska wideout Jordan Westerkamp said.

"He has always been a warrior. Respect," said another fan.

"Real life heroes! This is how being neighbors ought to be!" added another.

Earlier this morning Armstrong took to Twitter with a message. "Hug your family extra tight and always tell them how much you appreciate them. Life is too precious," he said.