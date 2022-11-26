Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze, Auburn News

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames calls a timeout in the second half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

If Saturday morning's reports are to be believed, Hugh Freeze will be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

Earlier this morning, ESPN's Chris Low reported Lane Kiffin plans to stay at Ole Miss. Not long later, fellow ESPN insider Pete Thamel said Auburn has been talking to Freeze "for weeks" about him becoming the next head coach of the Tigers.

"Auburn has been in discussion with Hugh Freeze for weeks about him becoming Auburn's next coach," Thamel said. "They won't make a formal offer until after the Iron Bowl, but they've informally discussed contract and numbers with him for more than week."

Some fans are on board with Freeze, while others are not.

"ditching Cadillac Williams for Hugh Freeze is like finding $1000 you forgot was hidden in your sock drawer and immediately using it to buy crypto," college football writer Timothy Burke said.

"I'm sick of the Lane Kiffin drama. I will gladly take Freeze," said another fan.

"I think Lane Kiffin is the much better coach and choice. I’m not sure if they could land him, but I’d imagine Lane was plan A," added a third.

