Football World Reacts To Impressive Blake Corum Announcement

In 2023, Blake Corum put together the highest-graded running back season since ProFootballFocus began tracking its college football rankings.

Corum's 2022 season earned a 96.2 ranking, topping the 2022 season of Texas running back Bijan Robinson (95.3) and the 2020 campaign of former North Carolina ball carrier Javonte Williams (94.3).

The football world took to Twitter to react to this impressive result for the Michigan star.

"Best in the country," one fan wrote.

"BC2 is going to run it back, too," another added.

"Only one will be playing CFB in 2023," another said.

Corum put together an All-American caliber junior season in 2022, rushing for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy before he suffered a knee injury in the Wolverines' 11th game of the season.

Despite serious NFL potential, Corum announced his decision to return to Ann Arbor for his senior season earlier this month. Perhaps the Michigan star can top his outstanding 2022 campaign with an even better year in 2023.