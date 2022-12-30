Football World Reacts To Incredible Blaine Gabbert Story

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 9: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with Blaine Gabbert #11 as they walk to the locker room during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Buccaneers backup Blaine Gabbert was a surprise hero on Thursday evening.

The reserve quarterback was called into action — not on the football field — but in the waters just off the coast of Tampa.

A helicopter holding four passengers was forced to make an emergency landing in the ocean 200 yards from shore. Gabbert, who was on a jet ski nearby, was among the first on the scene to help rescue the passengers.

All four passengers made it to shore safely.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this incredible story.

"Wowwww. Kudos to Gabbert for coming to the rescue," one fan wrote.

"I just picture Blaine sitting on the beach with his friends and suddenly saying 'My Gabbert sense is tingling... quick, get my jet ski!'" another said.

"Look at Blaine Gabbert go," another added.

We'll likely get some more information from Gabbert after today's practice.