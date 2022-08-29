Football World Reacts To Infamous Anniversary On Monday

There have been a lot of strange stories in sports history with layers upon layers of intrigue, but few have so captured the entire country as the one that began one year ago today.

August 29, 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of the infamous IMG Academy vs. Bishop Sycamore game. It was a nationally televised high school game that was believed to be between two relatively evenly matched schools.

Instead, the game was a blowout that saw IMG Academy lead Bishop Sycamore 37-0 at the half before winning 58-0. The game was so lopsided that ESPN's broadcasters began questioning the legitimacy of Bishop Sycamore as a prestigious high school program.

Those questions quickly manifested into a scandal that would stun the entire sports landscape. Within days, investigations into the legitimacy of the school were made and it was soon discovered that the entire thing was basically a giant scam.

In the weeks and months that followed, Bishop Sycamore became a national meme. And fans are celebrating the incredible story on Twitter, having all kinds of fun with the memories of it:

In the weeks and months since that fateful game, all kinds of strange details have emerged.

Apparently, Bishop Sycamore would play full football games twice in the span of three days sometimes. They would boast having four- and five-star high school prospects in their ranks while actually having about a half-dozen players who were in their 20s with kids.

The organization's founder, athletic director and head football coach, Leroy "Roy" Johnson was revealed to have an active warrant for "fraudulent misrepresentation, conversion, and unjust enrichment."

There's far more wild details about this scandal than can be fit into a single day's reading. But the memes will likely endure forever.